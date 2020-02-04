Left Menu
Development News Edition

French port town dreams of becoming post-Brexit duty-free haven

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:39 IST
French port town dreams of becoming post-Brexit duty-free haven
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Authorities in Calais are lobbying the French government to create a duty-free zone for British shoppers that would cover the entire port town in northern France if a future trade deal between Britain and the EU heralds a return of trade tariffs. Mayor Natacha Bouchart anticipates Britain's planned exit from the EU's single market will revive the cross-Channel 'booze cruises' that saw Britons in the 1980s and 1990s day-trip to Calais to buy cheap cigarettes, beer, and wine onboard ferries.

"Our mayor is fighting for the whole town of Calais to benefit from the same duty-free rules as the ferries," said Philippe Mignonet, one of Bouchart's deputies. The fortunes of Calais rely on the smooth flow of people and goods across the English Channel. The mayor's initiative reflects the growing doubts in the town over whether a future trade deal will maintain the single market's zero-tariff, friction-free movement of goods across the Britain-EU border.

Calais authorities were also exploring the option of tax rebates that would allow visiting Britons to reclaim VAT on hotel stays and restaurant meals, Mignonet said, a move aimed at encouraging them to spend more time and money in the town. EU rules allow private individuals to carry unlimited amounts of alcohol and cigarettes across the bloc's internal borders provided they are not for resale.

But after Britain ended its 47-year membership of the EU on Friday, it now has until Dec. 31, 2020, to negotiate a trade accord that will determine what tariffs, if any, Britain and the EU levy on each other's goods, and caps to duty-free commerce. CHOCOLATES, ELECTRONICS

Mignonet said junior budget minister Gerald Darmanin had so far pushed back against the proposed city-wide duty exemptions for alcohol and tobacco in the town centre because of smuggling concerns. "I don't think they'll budge on those," he said, but added it could be applied to goods such as chocolate, perfumes and electronic goods.

Darmanin's office was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. The looming trade talks between London and Brussels will be closely watched by the owners of the cavernous wine stores dotted along the highway leading out of Calais, where signs are in English and prices quoted in sterling.

"The worst case scenario? That would be to limit the huge volumes that British clients can take back with them to England," said Oliver Versmisse, owner of the Oliver, Vin et Compagnie store that overlooks the Eurotunnel terminal. Several million Britons used to make day trips across the Channel every year during the heyday of the booze cruise, local officials say, before duty-free shopping ended in 1999 following the creation of the EU's single market.

Its renaissance on board vessels and in the ferry terminal would be "very good for the port", said Calais port director Jean-Marc Puissesseau, who is overseeing a 700 million euro expansion that will double the port's capacity from early 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producers lawyer on Tuesday, after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. J...

Bangladesh drug kingpins surrender as deadly crackdown continues

Coxs Bazar, Feb 4 AFP Dozens of Bangladeshi drug kingpins surrendered in a meth hub along the border with Myanmar, authorities said Tuesday, as fears grow over a Philippines-style violent crackdown against traffickers. Addiction to yaba, a ...

People rejecting BJP's divisive narrative: Swara Bhaskar

Actor Swara Bhaskar, one of the vocal critics of new citizenship law, claimed on Tuesday that the BJP-led Centre was making all efforts to polarise people, but those who have been able to see through its divisive plans have rejected the par...

Clock is ticking for companies that depend on China imports

Washington, Feb 4 AP For companies bracing for losses from Chinas viral outbreak, the damage has so far been delayed, thanks to a stroke of timing The outbreak hit just when Chinese factories and many businesses were closed anyway to let wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020