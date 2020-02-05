At least 10 on Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: NHK

At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship that Japan quarantined tested positive for the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

Japan has quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the virus after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

