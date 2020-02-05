Soccer-President of France's Angers in custody over employee allegations

The French Ligue 1 soccer club Anger said on Wednesday that its president, Saïd Chabane, was being held in custody in relation to a formal complaint made against him by an employee, which French media said related to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Anger added that Chabane denied the accusations, was cooperating with authorities and was confident about the outcome.

