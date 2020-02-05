Plane overruns runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport -Hurriyet

A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport overran the runway and crashed on Wednesday, Hurriyet daily said.

Footage on Turkish media showed the plane's broken fuselage, and some passengers being evacuated. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Broadcaster NTV said the plane had taken off from the western province of Izmir.

