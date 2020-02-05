Left Menu
Actress who says Weinstein masturbated in front of her expected to take stand in rape trial

  Updated: 05-02-2020 23:48 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 23:27 IST
Actress who says Weinstein masturbated in front of her expected to take stand in rape trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A woman who claims Harvey Weinstein trapped her in a hotel bathroom and masturbated in front of her is expected to take the stand in the New York rape trial of the former Hollywood producer. Lauren Young's claims are not part of the criminal charges against Weinstein. She is one of three women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former movie producer by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods. The other women are actress-turned-costume designer Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, a model, and former cocktail waitress.

Young is one of two accusers in a sexual assault case brought against Weinstein in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles charges were announced just hours after Weinstein appeared in Manhattan for the start of his rape trial on Jan. 6. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty in the New York case to raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, who produced films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement that in 2013, Weinstein trapped Young in a hotel bathroom, groped her breasts and masturbated in front of her. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case this week.

