Clashes in Iraq's Najaf kill 6 after cleric's followers storm protest camp

At least six people were killed in clashes in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on Wednesday after supporters of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp, medical and security sources said.

The sources said at least 20 more were wounded in the violence but did not provide further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

