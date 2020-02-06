Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq protesters defiant as they bury 7 killed in overnight clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Najaf
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:57 IST
Iraq protesters defiant as they bury 7 killed in overnight clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi anti-government protesters Thursday vowed to push on with their wave off rallies as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of a powerful cleric. Loyalists of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr -- a militiaman-turned-politician with a cult-like following -- had raided a protest camp in Iraq's shrine city of Najaf late Wednesday.

Seven anti-government demonstrators were killed by bullets to the head or chest, medics in the city said, and dozens more were wounded. In the melee, tents, where protesters had slept for weeks, were burned down. It marked the bloodiest episode yet in escalating tensions between the bulk of the demonstrators and Sadr, who had initially backed the rallies but split with the movement suddenly last weekend.

Sadr then endorsed Mohammad Allawi as the country's new prime minister-designate, in stark contrast to most of the protesters who reject the politician as an establishment figure. Allawi, 65, served as communications minister twice since the US-led invasion of 2003 but also stepped down twice, citing corruption in the government.

In Baghdad's Tahrir Square on Thursday, anti-Allawi demonstrators said they were determined to continue the protests that started in October and have repeatedly been marred by violence. Nearly 490 people have been killed and 30,000 wounded, most of them demonstrators, according to a count compiled by AFP from security and medical sources.

"We've finally got used to it," said Tayba, a Baghdad high school student who had the Iraqi flag tied around her shoulders. "In fact, we're even more determined. Before the students used to hold just one demonstration a week, now there are three."

In the Wednesday night attack, Sadr supporters flooded the main anti-government tent city in Najaf, witnesses said, and clashes erupted before security forces intervened to separate the two sides. Sadrists went on to occupy the site themselves, AFP journalists said.

Tensions between the two camps had already boiled over, with Sadr supporters -- typically identified by blue caps -- storming squares and harassing rival demonstrators, who have taken up chants against the cleric. The events late Wednesday prompted solidarity rallies across other protest-hit cities, with a march in Baghdad's Tahrir Square decrying the bloodshed.

Violence also broke out earlier this week in the southern city of Hilla, where one protester was stabbed to death after Sadrists attacked an anti-government rally there. Sadr then ostensibly tried to calm the tensions, urging his followers through a Twitter post to focus solely on making sure schools, roads and government buildings shut by months of protests would reopen.

Allawi, when he announced his candidacy, had extended a hand to the protesters and urged them to keep up their rallies. He was appointed on February 1 to succeed Adel Abdel Mahdi, who had resigned in December but stayed on in a caretaker role.

He has since met with representatives of the movement, pledging to release anyone detained for demonstrating, compensate the families of those killed in protest-related violence and work with the United Nations to implement demonstrators' demands. Allawi has until March 2 to form his government, which must be confirmed by a vote of confidence by parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UP to play big role in India's goal to become $ 5 trillion economy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in turning India into a five trillion dollar economy and also be counted among the three largest in the world by 2030. Singh was addressing a seminar ...

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 71.19 against USD as RBI maintains accommodative stance

The rupee on Thursday rose by 6 paise to close at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of ...

NCPCR received 66 complaints on online sexual content in last six years: WCD Ministry

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR has received 66 complaints against online sexual content in the last six years, the Women and Child Development Ministry informed Parliament on Thursday. Replying to a question in...

Evolet eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue by March 2021, unveils 5 new e-vehicles

Evolet, the electric arm of Gurugram-based Rissala Electric Motors, is eyeing a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by March 2021, a top company official said. The company, which entered the domestic EV space in September with the launch of its first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020