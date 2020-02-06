Russia's Novak meets U.S. envoy, says Moscow ready for energy cooperation

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday and told him that Moscow was ready to renew an energy dialogue, including conducting an analysis on oil and gas markets, the ministry said.

It also said in a statement Novak told Sullivan that sanctions, imposed by Washington against Moscow, hinder "mutually beneficial" cooperation and cited them as an example of "unfair competition".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.