Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Two die in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 23:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Two die in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

Two illegal Zimbabwean miners died and another was injured after the gold mine they were working in collapsed, the disaster management agency said on Thursday, as rescuers searched for more miners.

Fortune Mupungu, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) chairman for Kwekwe district, 200 km south-west of the capital Harare, said rescuers had found two bodies. "The rescue operation has been going on and we are yet to identify any more miners. These are illegal miners who operate at night, so we cannot ascertain how many they were," Mupungu told Reuters.

The state-owned Herald newspaper reported that 20 others were trapped inside the mine but Mupungu could not confirm this. The accident comes a year after at least 22 miners died near Kwekwe, which highlighted the risks run by illegal gold miners in Zimbabwe.

In the latest accident, the miners were illegally mining at Globe and Phoenix gold mine. They entered the shaft on Wednesday night but did not emerge as expected on Thursday morning, the Herald said. Kwekwe and the areas are rich in gold deposits and popular with artisanal miners, known locally as "Makorokoza" or hustlers, who work in unsafe shafts using picks and shovels and generator-powered water pumps.

In the past month police have arrested hundreds of illegal miners involved in violent turf wars for mining claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-To counter Huawei threat, U.S. should consider taking 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia -attorney general

Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its financial muscle behind Finlands Nokia and Swedens Ericsson to counter Huaweis dominance...

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal sees China virus temporarily weighing on sales in Asia

Maybelline maker LOreal said on Thursday Chinas coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports, after a period of booming business in the region. Thriving appetite from Chinese co...

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors rest their case in Weinstein rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial wrapped up their case on Thursday, clearing the way for the former producers lawyers to begin calling their own witnesses in the afternoon. Weinsteins first two witnesses were expected to...

UPDATE 2-Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges on Thursday in a speech that drew on White House pomp to underscore the fact tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020