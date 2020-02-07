Alice Wells welcomes India's new envoy to United States

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Friday welcomed Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's new Ambassador to the United States and said that his experience will strengthen the partnership between the two countries. "Extending my warmest welcome to Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's new Ambassador to the US. A strong champion of US-India ties, Ambassador Sandhu's proven record and deep experience augurs well for the future of our partnership. Welcome back to Washington! AGW," Alice Wells, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary wrote on Twitter.

India's new envoy, Taranjit Singh Sandhu is slated to present his credentials to US President Donald Trump at the formal ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House. Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States on Monday.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. Sandhu comes to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. (ANI)

