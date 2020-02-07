Trump confirms killing of AQAP chief in Yemen

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that US forces had killed the leader of jihadist group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen. The US "conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qassim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)," Trump said in a White House statement.

AQAP claimed responsibility on Sunday for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.