Trump confirms killing of AQAP chief in Yemen
President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that US forces had killed the leader of jihadist group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen. The US "conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qassim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)," Trump said in a White House statement.
AQAP claimed responsibility on Sunday for a December shooting at a US naval base in which a Saudi officer killed three sailors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We are in talks with US: MEA on when US President Donald Trump will visit India.
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
President Donald Trump creates task force to lead America's response to coronavirus: White House.
India's new US envoy Sandhu presents credentials to Donald Trump