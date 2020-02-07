Coronavirus hurting luxury demand - Britain's Burberry

Britain's Burberry said on Friday the outbreak of coronavirus in mainland China was hurting luxury demand in one of its most important markets.

The luxury brand said 24 of its 64 stores in mainland China were closed, with remaining stores operating with reduced hours and were seeing significant declines in footfall.

