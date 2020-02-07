Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:39 IST
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

At least 61 people onboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said on Friday, as thousands of passengers and crew face a two-week quarantine. An additional 41 passengers were found to have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, and infected more than 30,000 on the mainland.

Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus. "The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that." The newly diagnosed include 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentine and a Briton.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan's coast on Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19. Twenty people who were earlier diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the vessel, including one in serious condition, a health ministry official said, without providing further details.

Testing was initially carried out on those who displayed symptoms or had come into close contact with the former passenger diagnosed with the virus. But Kato suggested testing would now be expanded to those "who are susceptible to illness, including elderly people and those with other ailments, as well as those who had close contact with the people newly diagnosed with the virus."

There were no immediate details on how many people would meet those criteria or when the testing might take place. Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus aside from the infections on board the ship and evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged, including on the fourth flight on Friday.

Passengers on the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections, and have expressed confusion and frustration about a quarantine expected to last until February 19. American attorney Matt Smith, 57, and his wife Katherine are among the luckier passengers, in a suite with their own balcony. But he told AFP that the 14-day quarantine was a "hard pill to swallow".

"My thought is, the greater number they diagnose on the ship, the greater chance they're going to find some reason to extend the quarantine," he added. "It's a little disheartening."

Passengers in windowless inside cabins have been allowed only onto open decks briefly, under strict conditions, including wearing a mask at all times. "The quarantine officials require that you avoid congregating in large groups and maintain a separation of at least one meter from each other when talking," the ship's captain said in an announcement on Friday morning.

"We require that you wear as a minimum, warm clothing, hat, and a scarf if possible," he added. The crew are wearing masks and gloves when they deliver meals, Smith said, and on Friday thermometers were distributed to passengers, who were asked to notify staff of temperatures over 37.5 Celsius.

While some passengers have reportedly urged their governments to intervene, Smith said he understood the measures. "The Japanese government is going to do what it can to prevent this virus, just as the US is doing in its borders," he said.

A second cruise ship carrying a passenger suspected of infection with the new virus is headed towards Japan, and authorities said they would ask it to avoid docking. Four other ships are scheduled to arrive in Japan this month, and would also be asked to turn back if infections are reported on board, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia accuses Israel of endangering civilian flight

The Russian army on Friday accused Israel of using a civilian plane carrying 172 passengers as a shield against Syrian anti-aircraft fire while carrying out airstrikes near Damascus. Israels air force hit targets in the capital area at dawn...

WRAPUP 5-China doctor who warned of coronavirus mourned; Xi speaks with Trump

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger towards the government online.Th...

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals face daily struggle

Sanaa, Feb 7 AFP Yemens war makes life a daily struggle for millions of civilians, but creatures in the countrys neglected zoos, including lions, leopards and baboons also face an uncertain future. At the countrys main zoo in Sanaa, the cap...

Cong leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet LS speaker after uproar in House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar in the House over comments made by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020