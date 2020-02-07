Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK woman loses challenge aimed at restoring her citizenship

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:28 IST
UK woman loses challenge aimed at restoring her citizenship

London, Feb 7 (AP) A UK woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group lost a legal challenge Friday aimed at restoring her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Shamima Begum, one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria last year and told reporters she wanted to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain and the family has expressed its own shock at her lack of repentance.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship, but she challenged the decision before the Special Immigration Appeals Commission. She argued she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid's decision left her stateless. But the tribunal ruled in Javid's favour on Friday.

Judge Doron Blum said the decision did not breach the Home Office's "extraterritorial human rights policy by exposing Ms Begum to a real risk of death or inhuman or degrading treatment.'' The tribunal ruled that she was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent,'' and therefore not rendered stateless.

Her attorney, Daniel Furner, said the decision was baffling and would be appealed. Begum's family has long argued that she has never had a Bangladeshi passport and that she was from the UK.

Begum, now 20, was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS after boarding a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul. Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, with all three of her school friends also reportedly marrying foreign IS fighters.

She gave birth to three children while in Syria, all of whom died. Although it's unclear whether Begum has committed a crime, her case has thrown into sharp relief larger questions about how Western societies will deal with others who joined IS, but want to return to their home countries now that the extremist group has collapsed. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin inks pact with BEL to explore opportunities in F-21 fighter jet programme

US defence giant Lockheed Martin on Friday inked an agreement with the state-run Bharat Electronics Limited to explore opportunities in the F-21 fighter jet programme. Lockheed Martin has exclusively offered its F-21 military aircraft to In...

EC issues show cause notice to Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a Hind-Muslim video on his Twitter handle to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing commu...

INTERVIEW-"We will be independent," Catalan regional leader says

Catalonias regional leader Quim Torra told Reuters on Friday that he wants to agree on a date for an independence referendum as part of talks with the Spanish government, arguing that the regions path towards secession is irreversible.Catal...

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

Several fashion retailers that manufacture clothing in coronavirus-hit China are in talks with Turkish firms about shifting production to Turkey, two-sector officials told Reuters, with one predicting new orders worth up to 2 billion.An out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020