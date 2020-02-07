Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin doctor given 3 life sentences for sex assault on patients in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:08 IST
Indian-origin doctor given 3 life sentences for sex assault on patients in UK

An Indian-origin doctor, who exploited women's cancer fears to carry out invasive intimate examinations, has been given three life sentences for 90 sexual assaults on female patients in London on Friday. Manish Shah assaulted 23 women and a 15-year-old girl while working in London and was described by the sentencing judge as a "master of deception who abused his position of power".

"You made up stories which got into heads and caused panic," said Judge Anne Molyneux at the Old Bailey court. "Your behaviour was not only sexual but was driven by your desire to control and on occasions humiliate women," she said.

The 50-year-old doctor who claimed the assaults were "defensive medicine" was found guilty of 25 sexual offences against six victims at Mawney Medical Centre last autumn. At an earlier trial in 2018, he was convicted of offences relating to 18 other people, bringing the total number of offences to 90.

The general practitioner (GP) was found guilty following a trial in December last year, when the jury heard how he used a news story during consultation with one patient about Hollywood star Angelina Jolie having a preventative mastectomy, before asking if she would like him to examine her breasts. "He took advantage of his position to persuade women to have invasive vaginal examinations, breast examinations and rectal examinations when there was absolutely no medical need for them to be conducted," prosecutor Kate Bex told the jury during the trial.

“Fear is an incredible motivator and few health concerns are scarier than cancer. Dr Shah exploited that and used it for his own personal gratification,” she said. Shah had denied any wrongdoing and his barrister, Zoe Johnson, told jurors he was a “cautious, insecure, perhaps at times incompetent GP”.

But the prosecution’s case highlighted Shah’s generally “sexualised” behaviour and also his tendency to flout state-funded National Health Service (NHS) guidelines on examinations. He would reportedly give patients hugs and kisses, singling some out as “special” and his “star”, saying he had a soft spot for them.

Shah was suspended from the medical practice in 2013 when complaints came to light, resulting in a police investigation. In mitigation at the end of the case, his barrister Zoe Johnson said: "It goes without saying that all of these women feel grossly abused, humiliated, and that the trust that they placed in Manish Shah has been so dreadfully exploited.

"He deeply regrets hurting them and cannot say sorry enough." PTI AK RUP RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BLK becomes technical partner of Kenya Rugby Union

BLK is pleased to announce the signing of a technical sponsorship agreement with the Kenya Rugby Union KRU.The partnership will see BLK become the official technical partner of the KRU, supplying the Simbas, Lionesses, and Chipu with an ext...

Antarctic base records hottest temperature ever

A research base in the Antarctic has recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid rising concern about global warming that has caused an increase in the melting of ice sheets around the south pole. The Esperanza base on the ...

Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapests Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethovens famous Fifth Symphony.When I sat next to the mu...

Markets take a breather after rally

London, Feb 7 AFP Stock markets mostly fell Friday on profit-taking despite data showing a surge in US jobs creation. Equities largely bounced back this week after heavy falls triggered by worries about the economic fallout from Chinas dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020