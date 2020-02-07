White House adviser says UK's 5G actions won't hinder trade deal
Britain's decision to eschew U.S. concerns and grant China-based Huawei Technologies a limited role in its 5G network will not hinder efforts to reach a U.S.-UK trade deal, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
"We will be working with our British cousins on 5G. We think we can work with them and show them options. We'd love to do a free trade agreement," Kudlow told Fox Business Network in an interview.
