Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Cruise ship passengers hospitalized; Five killed in Alaska and more

US News Roundup: Cruise ship passengers hospitalized; Five killed in Alaska and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Blue-collar boom? College grads, baby boomers big winners in Trump's economy

U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out an eye-catching statistic in his State of the Union address Tuesday: the wealth held by the poorest half of American households increased three times as fast as the wealth held by the "1%" since he became president. That's true, according to Federal Reserve data.

Four New Jersey cruise ship passengers hospitalized for coronavirus screening

About two dozen passengers aboard a Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday morning were screened for coronavirus and four were sent to a local hospital for further screening, the city's mayor said. Mayor Jimmy Davis of Bayonne, about 10 miles from New York City, described the hospitalizations as "an abundance of caution" and said officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had indicated there seemed to be little threat.

Colorado transgender teen pleads guilty to murder in school revenge case

A transgender teenager accused of opening fire with a friend in a Denver-area charter school in May to exact revenge on classmates who bullied him pleaded guilty on Friday to murder and attempted murder charges, prosecutors said. Alec McKinney, 16, who has been held without bond since the May 7 rampage that left one student dead and eight others wounded, pleaded guilty to 17 criminal counts, including conspiracy and weapons charges, said Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler.

House panel to hold a hearing on the future of self-driving cars

A U.S. House panel will hold a hearing Tuesday on autonomous vehicles as lawmakers try to hammer out legislation to advance self-driving cars. An Energy and Commerce subcommittee overseeing automotive issues will hear from officials of trade groups representing automakers and tech companies, as well as safety advocates and a San Francisco transit official.

Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash

Five people were killed on Thursday when a commuter aircraft crashed in rural southwestern Alaska, killing all aboard, officials said. The plane, a Piper PA32, crashed "under unknown circumstances," Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email.

U.S. House approves $4.7 billion disaster aid, tax breaks for Puerto Rico

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, reeling from severe earthquakes last month and still struggling to recover from devastating hurricanes in 2017, would get nearly $4.7 billion in new aid under legislation passed on Friday by the House of Representatives. The Democratic-controlled House, by a vote of 237-161, approved the bill that also contains tax breaks for the bankrupt Caribbean island and its 3.2 million people, who are American citizens.

New York drinkers toast rise in booze-free craft cocktails

John DeBary has spent more than a decade working in New York's cocktail scene, helping to spearhead the craft cocktail movement as a bartender at PDT (Please Don't Tell) and then as beverage director with the Momofuku Restaurant Group. In search of what he called "undiscovered country," DeBary began thinking about what would happen if he stopped using alcohol for cocktails, while still searching for the same flavor intensity.

Former UAW official pleads guilty to corruption charges

A former United Auto Workers official, charged for conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of workers' dues, pleaded guilty on Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said. Vance Pearson, 58, was arrested in September after a criminal complaint against him showed vast sums being spent on lavish entertainment by labor leaders - including $440 bottles of champagne originally created to please a Russian czar and scantily clad women to light union leaders' cigars.

New York threatens to sue Trump administration over access to traveler programs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday threatened to sue the Trump administration over its decision to restrict New Yorkers' access to some programs that allow faster security checks at ports of entry, part of a dispute about the state's limits on cooperation with current U.S. immigration policy. U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican who was born and raised in New York, has criticized the Democratic-run state and other states and cities his administration deems "sanctuary jurisdictions" because of their policies limiting information sharing between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Pimco ex-CEO sentenced to prison in U.S. college admissions scam: prosecutor

The former head of asset management firm Pimco was sentenced on Friday to nine months in prison for his part in a scheme in which privileged parents paid bribes to get their children into U.S. colleges, federal prosecutors said. Douglas Hodge, who retired as chief executive of Allianz SE's California-based Pimco in 2016, also was sentenced to two years of supervised release, a $750,000 fine and 500 hours of community service, a spokeswoman for Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in an email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in Thai mass shooting rises to 17: emergency services

A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people with over dozen more wounded in a shooting Saturday in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.There were 17 deaths, 14 wounded, said an unnamed official from Bangkoks Era...

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...

10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after an overcrowded and speeding van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The seven-seater van was carrying 15 other children, who, reports said, e...

New Zealand fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI

New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International, here. According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020