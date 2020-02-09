China's Hubei province reports 81 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb.8

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 780 as of Saturday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Sunday morning.

A further 2,147 cases have been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 27,100.

