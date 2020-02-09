UPDATE 1-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 780 as of Saturday, the province's health commission said on Sunday morning, taking the global count past that of the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003.

The number of people who died from SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, reached 774. A further 2,147 cases have been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, the provincial health commission said in a statement on its website, taking the total in the province to 27,100.

