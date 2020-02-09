Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 05:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 05:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS
The number of people who died from SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, reached 774. Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 780 as of Saturday, the province's health commission said on Sunday morning, taking the global count past that of the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003.

The number of people who died from SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, reached 774. A further 2,147 cases have been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, the provincial health commission said in a statement on its website, taking the total in the province to 27,100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox reach two-year deal with OF Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration. Multiple outlets reported the value of the deal at 10 million.Benintendi, 25, has been Bostons O...

Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in ...

Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, r...

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of seasons bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.The 144.22 win for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020