Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 14:30 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season. Here's what to watch for on the red carpet and during the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC television.

RED CARPET "Pose" star Billy Porter has dominated red carpets in the past year with headline-grabbing, gender fluid outfits ranging from a black velvet tuxedo gown to a remote-controlled hat and a golden pharaoh outfit. Porter has said he's planning another surprise for Sunday.

BRAD PITT Supporting actor frontrunner Brad Pitt is riding high, winning multiple awards for his role as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," delivering witty speeches, and setting hearts aflutter with a backstage encounter with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston that went viral last month. Will he bring a date to the Oscars? Pitt says no. Neither Aniston nor Pitt's second ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has been announced as attending Sunday's show.

NO HOST For the second year in a row, the ceremony will not have a host. In 2019, rock band Queen got proceedings off to a rousing start with a live performance to mark the success of the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" but this year organizers aren't saying how they will grab the attention of audiences settling in at home. Elton John, Billie Eilish, and Idina Menzel are among musicians scheduled to perform on the Oscars stage.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING Scarlett Johansson is nominated in both the lead actress ( "Marriage Story" ) and supporting actress ("Jojo Rabbit") fields. Should she win both, she will make history as the first actor to win two Oscars for different roles on the same night. South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's drama "Parasite" is competing for both best picture and best international feature. No film in a foreign language has ever won the best picture at the Academy Awards.

COLORS OF THE RAINBOW Just one person of color - "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo - got an acting nomination this year but the line-up of presenters is strikingly diverse. "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek, "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran, director Spike Lee, Salma Hayek, Mahershala Ali, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and rising star Utkarsh Ambudkar will all take the Oscar stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs demand...

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

72 pc prefer 'couple-friendly' hotels for short duration stays: Survey

With internet savvy millennials and Gen Z seeking an end to invasive questions while booking their stay, a survey has revealed that more than 72 per cent respondents prefer couple-friendly hotels for short duration stays. Over 72 per cent r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020