China's Iflytek applies for U.S. ban exemption to prevent coronavirus - filing

China's Iflytek Co Ltd, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm blacklisted by the United States, has applied to the U.S. Department of Commerce for an exemption in order to buy medical resources to stem the coronavirus, according to a filing.

The speech recognition firm is one of several Chinese AI companies blacklisted by the United States, which essentially bans them from buying components from U.S. companies.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 811 as of Sunday, as millions prepare to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.

