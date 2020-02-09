REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003, as millions prepare to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.

US-IRAN-USA-SATELLITE Iran to launch satellite; U.S. says program linked to missiles

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will launch a satellite on Sunday, a government minister said, as part of a fledgling program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development. U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION On the campaign trail: Biden slams Buttigieg, "Guess what? He was a mayor"

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise. US-USA-PROTESTS

Masked white nationalists march in Washington with police escort WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Police escorted masked members of a white nationalist group on a march through Washington’s National Mall on Saturday that Metropolitan Police said occurred without incident or arrests.

BUSINESS US-BRITAIN-USA-HUAWEI

Anti-Huawei UK lawmakers conducting 'witch-hunt': Chinese ambassador LONDON (Reuters) - Senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives who have demanded Chinese telecoms giant Huawei must not have a role in Britain’s 5G mobile network are conducting “a kind of witch-hunt”, China’s ambassador to London said on Sunday.

US-GERMANY-TESLA Tesla can get support for German factory: Economy Minister

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla could get state subsidies in its plan to set up a gigafactory in Germany, the country’s economy minister told a weekly newspaper. ENTERTAINMENT

US-AWARDS-OSCARS War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Terrifying clown or ageing mobsters? Nostalgia for Tinseltown or the muddy trenches of a century-old war? US-AWARDS-SPIRIT

Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chinese-American director Lulu Wang’s movie “The Farewell” won the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, while Adam Sandler was named best actor and made fun of his exclusion from Sunday’s Oscars.

SPORTS US-GOLF-PROAM

Mickelson hits 'number two' best bunker shot ever, one back at Pebble (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker shot as the second best of his life it is worthy of attention.

US-ATHLETICS-DUPLANTIS Duplantis can soar higher, says former pole vault record holder

(Reuters) - World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis who soared to a pole vault world record 6.17 meters on Saturday can reach even higher heights, said Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, whose mark the Swede shattered by a centimeter. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX)

How Bernie Sanders’ passionate base revitalized his campaign Four months after Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, the progressive firebrand's turnaround is at least partly thanks to the passion of supporters who say the way the U.S. Senator was written of reminds them of the 2016 nominating race - which Sanders ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton - all over again. 9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-ALPHABET/ANTI-TRUST-FILE (TV) File of Google's fight against EU antitrust fine File of Alphabet unit Google as it prepares to fight against a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.64 billion) EU antitrust fine at Europe's second-highest court from February 12-14.

10 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/

On the campaign trail: Democratic presidential candidates make final push in New Hampshire The candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination campaign in New Hampshire ahead of the primary on Tuesday. 10 Feb

AZERBAIJAN-ELECTION/ International monitors to present their conclusions over snap parliamentary vote in Azerbaijan International monitors to present their conclusions over snap parliamentary vote in Azerbaijan 10 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES

Philippine officials hold news conference on coronavirus Philippine immigration, foreign affairs and health officials to hold news conference to update on the coronarirus cases in the country. 10 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MEXICO-ECONOMY/RATES-POLL

Reuters poll of Mexico central bank rates decision Reuters will publish a poll of economists and analysts on what decision the Mexican central bank will make at its monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 13. 10 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/RATINGS

TV ratings for the Oscar show Television audience figures are released for Sunday's Academy Awards show

10 Feb

