Left Menu

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Sheinbaum widens lead in April poll

Former Mexico City mayor and ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum increased her lead in the race for the presidency, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, some 40 days before the election on June 2. A third candidate from the smaller Citizen's Movement opposition party, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, received 9.3% in the poll.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:08 IST
Mexico's presidential frontrunner Sheinbaum widens lead in April poll

Former Mexico City mayor and ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum increased her lead in the race for the presidency, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, some 40 days before the election on June 2. An April 10-13 poll of 1,600 Mexicans by Mitofsky Tendencias for newspaper El Economista gave Sheinbaum, who represents the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), 51.4% support.

Sheinbaum's closest rival is Xochitl Galvez, the candidate representing a three-party opposition coalition of ideologically diverse parties, with an estimated 26.7% of the vote. A third candidate from the smaller Citizen's Movement opposition party, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, received 9.3% in the poll. Another 12.6% did not declare their preferences.

Sheinbaum's lead over Galvez increased from a month ago, when she received 50.5%, Galvez 28.8% and Alvarez Maynez 4.8%. Mexicans are set to pick a successor to popular President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who by law is limited to one six-year term, as well as scores of other elected positions across the country.

The poll also showed that 51% said it would be best for Mexico, at this point in time, for MORENA to continue as ruling party. If she wins the June 2 election, Sheinbaum, a scientist, will be the nation's first female president and remain in office until 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024