China's Hubei to cut costs for small firms to ease coronavirus burden

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  Updated: 09-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 16:36 IST
China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, will offer subsidies and cut costs for small and medium-sized firms to help them cope with the impact of the epidemic, the local government said on Sunday.

It said it would pay 30% of electricity costs for small and medium-sized firms involved in medical supplies, and cut the prices of water and natural gas for other smaller enterprises.

It will also move to cut rent, environmental inspection fees and financing costs for small and medium-sized firms and grant tax exemptions if they have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

