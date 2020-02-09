Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar nationalists hold pro-military rally amid tensions with government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:28 IST
Myanmar nationalists hold pro-military rally amid tensions with government
Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists rallied in the country's commercial capital on Sunday in a show of support for the military, amid tensions between the civilian government and the army ahead of elections expected later this year.

Around a thousand protesters marched from Yangon's famed Shwedagon pagoda to City Hall downtown to accuse the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi of allegedly failing to protect the country's Buddhist majority and for proposing constitutional amendments that would reduce the power of the military. The proposed reforms have led to tensions between Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and military lawmakers, who hold a veto over amendments.

Speaking at the rally, nationalist activist Win Ko Ko Latt criticized those planning to push through the reforms, comparing them to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. "We can see how deadly the Wuhan virus is," he said, referring to the Chinese city where the outbreak was believed to have originated.

"I declare from here that those people who are trying to change (the constitution) are more frightening than the Wuhan virus." Government spokesman Zaw Htay and NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Other speakers at the rally protested against remarks made by Myanmar's religious minister last month in which he allegedly blamed the military-controlled Home Affairs ministry for the government's failure to arrest several nationalist figures for sedition and inciting violence. The figures include nationalist monk Wirathu, who is known for his harsh rhetoric against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Wirathu last year after he criticized the civilian government and made fiery speeches targeting Suu Kyi. Protesters were seen carrying banners saying "No Rohingya" during Sunday's rally, the first held in support of the military since the United Nations' highest court ordered Myanmar to take measures to protect the minority group last month.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a military crackdown that the United Nations has said was executed with genocidal intent. The army has denied any wrongdoing, describing the crackdown as a legitimate counter-insurgency operation in response to attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Denial of command posts to women officers on physiological limitations a regressive step'

Serving women officers in the Indian Army have countered the Centres stand in the Supreme Court on denying command posts to women on the ground of their physiological limitations, terming it not only regressive but also completely contrary ...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020