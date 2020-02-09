One soldier killed, five injured in mine blast in Pak

A Pakistani soldier was killed and five others injured in a mine blast in the country's Baluchistan province on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened when the soldiers were traveling in their patrolling vehicle that hit a landmine in the Khost area of Harnai district.

Harnai district Deputy Commissioner, Azeem Dar, said: "They were on a routine patrol when their vehicle hit the landmine. One soldier was killed and five others were injured. The vehicle has also been damaged".

