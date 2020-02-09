One soldier killed, five injured in mine blast in Pak
A Pakistani soldier was killed and five others injured in a mine blast in the country's Baluchistan province on Sunday, officials said.
The incident happened when the soldiers were traveling in their patrolling vehicle that hit a landmine in the Khost area of Harnai district.
Harnai district Deputy Commissioner, Azeem Dar, said: "They were on a routine patrol when their vehicle hit the landmine. One soldier was killed and five others were injured. The vehicle has also been damaged".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Baluchistan
- Harnai
- Khost
- Azeem Dar
ALSO READ
Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena
Majority of people sitting at Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi, Pakistani: Rahul Sinha
Pakistani rights activist arrested on charges of sedition, protests threatened
Pakistani Pashtun minority leader, who criticised Army, arrested for 'sedition'
Four Pakistani students infected with coronavirus in Wuhan