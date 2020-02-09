Left Menu
Development News Edition

More French arrive home from virus-hit Wuhan, via UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aix-En-Provence
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 23:59 IST
More French arrive home from virus-hit Wuhan, via UK

Aix-En-Provence (France) Feb 9 (AFP) Thirty-five more French citizens on Sunday arrived home in France from China's virus stricken Wuhan, in a repatriation organised by the government which saw a stop in Britain, officials said. Their flight landed at the Istres military base in the south of the country and they were immediately taken into a 14-day quarantine at an academy for the fire brigade in the nearby town of Aix-en-Provence, a base spokesperson told AFP.

This was the third repatriation by France of people fleeing China and the risk of infection by the coronavirus. Some 180 people landed in Istres on January 31 and then 120 on February 2. This time the French took the initial leg of the journey on board a chartered civilian aircraft that arrived at the Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire, southern England.

Some 80 people are already in quarantine at the Aix-en-Provence centre. The other 225 people taken back to France are at a holiday camp in Carry-le-Rouet west of Marseille.

All those in the French quarantine centres are being regularly tested for the coronavirus but so far no positive test has been recorded for the virus which has killed over 800 people in mainland China. France has now detected a total of 11 cases of the novel coronavirus, including five British nationals who all stayed at the same ski chalet in the Alps.

The authorities have now carried out tests on around one hundred people who had contact with the British group to ensure no more contracted the virus. (AFP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

Amazon AMZN.O withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus. Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that du...

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.What is known about the attacker The shooter has been identified by au...

Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

The coach of Real Sociedads womens team has warned of the danger of Barcelonas side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domesti...

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020