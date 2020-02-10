Left Menu
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 9

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 04:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 04:01 IST
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 9
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 91 to 871 as of Sunday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Monday.

There had been a further 2,618 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 29,631. Most of the new deaths were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 73 new deaths on Sunday, up from 63 on Saturday. A total of 681 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,921 on Sunday, up from 1,379 on Saturday.

