HIGHLIGHTS-Highlights from the 2020 Oscars ceremony

The 2020 Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season. Here are some highlights from the three-hour show broadcast live on ABC television.

BONG JOON HO STEALS THE SHOW

"Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's glee over winning his first Oscar went viral on Twitter immediately after he claimed the Oscar for best original screenplay, his first of four statuettes of the evening. After giving his acceptance speech, Bong stepped behind his co-writer, Han Jin Won, and gazed lovingly down at his new Oscar while Han spoke at the microphone. After a moment, Bong broke out into a huge grin and turned back toward the audience, clearly ecstatic. "Parasite" later received three more awards, for best international feature film, best directing and best picture. Bong later declared: "I'm ready to drink tonight."

JOAQUIN PHOENIX DEFENDS COWS

Best actor winner for "Joker" Joaquin Phoenix used his acceptance speech to implore people to show greater respect for the natural world, highlighting the consumption of milk as an example. "We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable," the actor said. "Then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal... we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment."

EMINEM BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN WITH A DO-OVER

Rapper Eminem surprised the audience at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home by appearing in the middle of the show to perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself," which won an Oscar for best original song at the 2003 Academy Awards. Eminem didn't attend the Oscars that year, and he tweeted afterwards that the Academy had given him "another shot, another opportunity." His performance of the song from the film "8 Mile" energized the crowd and many Hollywood stars were seen dancing in their seats and singing along. Except for director Martin Scorsese, that is, who appeared to be asleep during the performance. Eminem received a standing ovation, but the clip of Scorsese with his eyes closed spread widely on Twitter.

"CATS" MAKES IT TO THE OSCARS

Actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson displayed a sense of humor about their turns in the widely panned movie musical "Cats" by showing up to present an award dressed in furry costumes and makeup, eliciting laughs from the audience.

"As cast members of the motion picture 'Cats' nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," Corden said, alluding to the widely criticized, digitally created fur in the film. After awarding the visual effects award to "1917," the pair pawed the microphone back and forth.

"Cats," Corden, Wilson and two other stars were nominated on Saturday for the Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema.

