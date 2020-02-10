China says 27 foreigners in the country have been infected with coronavirus, 2 dead

China's Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two had died. An American died on Feb. 6 and a Japanese died on Feb. 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Three of the cases have been discharged, he added.

