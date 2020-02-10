Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japan's southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.

Nissan had taken the decision as the outbreak was making it difficult for the automaker to acquire parts from China, Nikkei said.

