Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia jails young anti-fascists in 'terror' case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:14 IST
Russia jails young anti-fascists in 'terror' case
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court on Monday sentenced a group of young anarchists and anti-fascists to between six and 18 years in prison on terror and other charges, a lawyer told AFP. A military court in the central Russian city of Penza handed down the verdict in the so-called "Network" case, Sergei Morgunov, a lawyer for one of the seven defendants, told AFP.

Rights activists and defense lawyers strongly criticized the case overseen by the FSB security service, a successor to the KGB, saying the men had been tortured. All seven had denied the charges.

Dmitry Pchelintsev and Ilya Shakursky were convicted of creating a "terrorist organization", among other charges, and sentenced to 18 and 16 years in prison respectively. The FSB has accused Pchelintsev, 27, of creating the "Network" with the goal of overthrowing the government and seeking to attack government offices and employees.

Five other men were found guilty of participating in the organization. Several members of the group were also convicted of the illegal possession of weapons and explosives and attempted drug trafficking.

Five of the seven men will serve their terms in a maximum-security prison. Arrested in 2017 and 2018, most of the men said they had been tortured in custody with electrodes and beaten to extract a confession.

One contracted tuberculosis last year while in custody, his relatives said. The security service said it had found two Makarov pistols and grenade parts during searches.

Memorial, a top human rights organization in Russia, has pronounced the men political prisoners, describing them as leftist activists and anti-fascists. In an open letter, relatives of the men had called the charges against them "fabricated" and demanded a fair trial.

"Everything, in this case, has been made up," said the letter released by For Human Rights, an NGO. "This is a monstrously harsh verdict, but we didn't expect anything else," Oleg Orlov of Memorial told AFP.

The "Network" affair is one of several cases initiated by the FSB. Critics say it is similar to another case against an alleged extremist organization called "The New Greatness" whose young members have also been accused of plotting to overthrow the Russian government.

Critics say both cases have been fabricated by the security services using secret witnesses and confessions obtained under duress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indeed's Irish, Australian staff told to stay home amid coronavirus concern

Recruitment website Indeed has told its Ireland and Australia-based employees to work from home to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Monday. The company said one of its employees in Singapore might have be...

SC slaps fine of Rs 5 lakh on Centre, States for failing to file reply on PIL for community kitchen

Irked over repeated failures of the Centre and States to file their replies, the Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily and imposed cost of Rs five lakh on them for not complying with its directions to file their affidavits on a PIL seek...

India lifts ban, clears some medial gear exports to China to combat coronavirus

India has cleared some consignments of medical gear placed by China to combat the deadly coronavirus after setting aside export bans on all kinds of personal protection equipment, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said here on Monday....

UPDATE 1-Sony, NTT latest to pull out of Barcelona congress over coronavirus

Japans largest wireless carrier, NTT Docomo, and Sony Corp on Monday became the latest companies to pull out of an international telecoms conference in Barcelona this month because of the coronavirus outbreak. Six firms have now withdrawn f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020