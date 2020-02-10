FACTBOX-Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

Automakers including Daimler, Ford, and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Below are details on carmakers' plans (in alphabetical order):

* BMW's China venture with Brilliance said on Feb. 5 the Chinese firm planned to restart production on Feb. 17. * Daimler said on Feb. 3 it plans to resume passenger car production in Beijing on Feb. 10.

* Fiat Chrysler said on Feb. 6 that disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks. * Ford Motor said on Jan. 29 it planned to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile.

* General Motors said on Feb. 10 it plans to restart production in China on Feb. 15. * Honda said on Feb. 7 it would restart its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Motor Group, on Feb. 13. Honda said there were no supply chain issues that would impede production.

* Hyundai Motor and sister firm Kia Motors will gradually increase production in South Korea from Feb. 11, the companies said in a statement on Feb. 10. * Nissan Motor will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Feb. 10. Nissan said on Feb. 4 it was considering restarting production at its Chinese venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10 while output from Hubei would start after Feb. 14.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen, which is in the process of merging with Fiat, said on Jan. 31 its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14. * Renault said on Feb. 7 that it is South Korean unit RSM would suspend production at its Busan site for four days from Feb. 11 due to supply chain disruptions.

* Suzuki Motor Corp said on Feb. 7 that it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China because the outbreak was threatening to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India. * Tesla's factory in Shanghai will resume production on Feb. 10 with assistance to cope with the outbreak, a Shanghai government official said on Feb. 8.

* Toyota Motor on Feb. 7 extended the shutdown of its China factories to Feb. 16 from Feb. 9. The Japanese automaker operates 12 car and parts factories in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong. * French car parts maker Valeo said on Jan. 31 its three sites in Wuhan will remain shut until at least Feb. 13.

* Volkswagen said on Feb. 8 that it has postponed restarting production at most plants at its Chinese JV with SAIC Motor and the Tianjin plant of its JV with FAW Group until Feb. 17. One plant operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW JV will restart on Feb. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.