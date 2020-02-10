Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria - NTV

Syrian government forces attacked a Turkish military post in the Taftanaz area of northwest Syria's Idlib on Monday, Turkish officials said, and broadcaster NTV cited the Turkish Defence Ministry as saying five soldiers were killed.

The officials told Reuters that Turkish forces were retaliating after the strike on Taftanaz, where Turkey recently sent forces in response to advances by Syrian government forces.

