Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope to visit Malta in May

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:59 IST
Pope to visit Malta in May
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya. The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelago's island of Gozo, is the pontiff's first announced journey for 2020.

Malta is on the front line of migration into Europe, situated 95 kilometers (60 miles) south of Sicily and due north of Libya's capital of Tripoli. That makes it a central port of entry into Europe for the increasing numbers of migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing, fleeing the renewed fighting in Libya.

Francis has often spoken up for migrants and has called on the European Union to be more welcoming of those fleeing chaos in their home countries. The Argentine pontiff will meet Malta's new prime minister, Robert Abela, who took office in January promising to strengthen the rule of law there.

Malta has been gripped by widespread allegations of corruption, another global problem regularly addressed in the pope's declarations. Malta's previous prime minister, Joseph Muscat, stepped down as the investigation into the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 implicated some of his closest collaborators.

According to Catholic tradition, St. Paul has shipwrecked in the Maltese archipelago on his way to his trial in Rome in the year 60 AD. While no other papal trips have yet been announced for this year, he has been formally invited to visit Iraq, Cyprus, Indonesia, and Montenegro.

He has also expressed an interest in visiting South Sudan, where he has personally interceded in efforts to end the civil war there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia quarantines Chinese diplomat as coronavirus precaution - Interfax

Russian authorities have quarantined a Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday ...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being prov...

Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota ...

NCB invokes rarely used law to detain narcotic criminal

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has begun invoking a rarely used stringent law for preventive detention of repeat offenders in drug-related crime following apprehension of a Nigerian national in Bengaluru, a senior official said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020