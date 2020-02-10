Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech firms skipping key mobile fair over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:28 IST
Tech firms skipping key mobile fair over virus fears

Madrid, Feb 10 (AFP) Major tech companies are skipping the inescapable Mobile World Congress this year owing to fears over the coronavirus, though Chinese groups including ZTE and Huawei still plan to attend. Amazon and Sony said Monday they will steer clear of the world's biggest mobile tech fair in Barcelona, joining Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and South Korean giant LG.

The annual gathering is to take place on February 24-27 this year. "Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020," a Spanish-language statement said.

A Sony statement said: "As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona." The Japanese group has maintained an internet news conference on February 24 however to present its new products.

LG, which normally has one of the biggest stands, said last week that its decision "removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders." The company plans instead hold separate events to unveil its new mobile products. Other major trade shows have also been hit by the virus, with Swiss watch maker Swatch cancelling a salon in March and the biennial Singapore Airshow reporting the loss of more than 70 participants, including US group Lockheed Martin and Bombardier of Canada.

The MWC is a major date on tech company calendars and normally draws more than 100,000 people from all over the world to see the latest innovations and gadgets from 2,800 exhibitors. The mobile trade association GSMA that organises the congress said Sunday it was taking drastic precautions this year to ease concerns that it could become a hub for the virus to spread.

To date, more than 40,000 people have been infected and more than 900 have died. The Barcelona congress will be off limits to anyone from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus first broke out, and visitors from other parts of China will have to show they have been outside the country for two weeks before arriving in Spain.

Shenzhen-based ZTE, which makes smartphones and wireless networking equipment, and Huawei have said they still plan to attend, along with compatriots Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. ZTE's exhibition stand and equipment will be disinfected daily and all of its booth exhibition staff will come from countries outside China, mainly from Europe, it said.

Senior executives taking part in "high-level meetings" at the gathering "will self-isolate themselves in Europe for at least two weeks prior to the MWC," a ZTE statement added. The company plans to showcase new 5G devices this year.

Huawei staff, including executives, have also arrived two weeks early and isolated themselves in their hotels, a company spokesman told AFP. A GSMA statement said: "We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei." Meanwhile, personnel will be on hand to take visitors' temperatures.

Spain has not declared a health emergency and only two cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country so far, one in the Canary Islands and one on the Mediterranean island of Majorca. "Everything will be done to ensure the participant's peace of mind," Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni told Antena 3 television.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez added that security measures to guarantee the well-being of participants had been taken. GSMA said it has "implemented many measures to help to mitigate the spread of the virus and is continuing to add other actions regularly." (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vivek Sagar Prasad named 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year

Indian mens team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019s rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation FIH.The 19-year-old Vivek won the accolade ahead of Argentinas Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Aus...

Sri Lankan PM arrives at Tirumala for worship

Sri Lankan PM arrives at Tirumala for worship EDS Correcting time factor in para-II Tirupati, Feb 10 PTI Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, near here, on Mond...

Petronet reports highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 675 cr in Q3

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias biggest liquefied natural gas importer, on Monday reported highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 675 crore in the third quarter ended December on back of processing higher volumes of gas. Net profit in October-Dec...

Ola bets on London to become preeminent global force

Ride-hailing major Ola expects London to play an important role in its global road map, and believes that entry into this market is the beginning of its journey to be the preeminent global force. The company, which has launched its services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020