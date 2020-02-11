Militant group targets supply convoy south of Baghdad
Militants on Monday targeted a convoy carrying food supplies south of Baghdad using an explosive device, the Iraqi military said in a statement, leading to only material losses.
Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel al-Mayadeen reported that the explosion targeted a convoy carrying military equipment to a base hosting U.S. forces south of the capital. The channel said there was damage to one vehicle but no casualties.
The report comes amid heightened tension between Iran-backed paramilitary groups and the United States in Iraq. Washington killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last month and Tehran fired missiles at two bases hosting U.S. forces in retaliation days later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Baghdad
- Iraqi
- Qassem Soleimani
- Lebanese
- proIranian
- Washington
- Tehran
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-Iraqi security forces kill protester, rockets hit U.S. embassy
Three rockets hit US embassy in protest-hit Iraqi capital
UPDATE 1-Lebanese MPs debate 2020 budget as protesters throw stones at police
Lebanese protesters throw rocks at police near parliament
Lebanese PM won't obstruct budget drafted by previous cabinet