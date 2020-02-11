Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:41 IST
UPDATE 2-China firms cut staff on virus outbreak as Xi vows no large-scale layoffs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese media company said it will lay off 500 employees due to the coronavirus outbreak, the latest among a string of firms to do so in the past two weeks as the epidemic takes a toll on small-to-medium sized businesses. Xinchao Media, which places advertisements in elevators, will cut 10% of its workforce to "ensure survival", the company said in a post on its official WeChat account on Monday, which carried the transcript of an internal speech by CEO Zhang Jixue.

"To overcome the epidemic, you have to step on the brakes, jam the cash flow, reduce costs," Zhang said, as he noted the company's cash reserve of 1 billion yuan ($143 million) would likely be enough for only 6-7 months in the absence of income. The job cuts come even as President Xi Jinping said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs caused by the virus outbreak - which has killed more than 1,000 people in mainland China and infected over 40,000.

Authorities said on Tuesday they will roll out measures to stabilize jobs. But many companies are hurting from disruptions felt since late-January after local governments extended Lunar New Year holidays and urged people to stay home.

"It is possible that the coronavirus could result in two to three million lost jobs in the first quarter," said Nie Wen, an analyst from financial firm Hwabao Trust. While the job losses are likely to be temporary, authorities need to step up support to small firms as many of them are highly indebted and have cashflow issues and "may not make it through", he added.

DISRUPTIONS

Chinese restaurant chain Xibei, which has over 360 outlets, has said it is worried about wages for its roughly 20,000 workers given how the epidemic had impacted its income.

"We need 156 million yuan a month to pay our workers, and if the epidemic continues, and cash flow continues to be inadequate, we will not be able to hold up for much longer," it said on its official Weibo account. In Beijing, only 11,500 restaurants were operational mid last week, or 13% of the total, the Beijing Municipal Market Supervision Bureau said.

Beijing's "Karaoke King" has said it wants to terminate contracts with all its 200 employees as it shut its outlets due to the outbreak, local media reports said. The karaoke chain did not immediately return calls made by Reuters on Tuesday. And at least one company has said it will cease operations due to cash flow issues caused by the coronavirus.

Band of Brothers, a 13-year-old IT education chain, said on Weibo last week that it would stop enrolling students at its Beijing campus and disperse its employees after the government ordered schools to delay reopenings. ($1 = 6.9800 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court directs Crime Branch to file report in 15 days on plaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch to file an Action Taken Report ATR on a complaint filed by CPI M leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while cam...

Motivated to build a team for 2021: Leander Paes

Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes on Tuesday said that he is focused on building a future team for 2021 after announcing 2020 as his last year on the court. My whole team is so motivated to lets now build a new team for 2021. I think that ...

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy

Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from Chinas coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll from the epidemic in the worlds second-largest economy soared past 1,000. Companies struggled to get ba...

Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Forei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020