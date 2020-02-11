More firing by Syrian govt forces near Turkish military posts -official

Syrian government forces fired near Turkey's observation posts in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, prompting retaliation from Turkish forces, a Turkish official told Reuters. Turkey-backed Syrian rebels could regain territory they have lost in recent days around the town of Seraqeb, to the east of Idlib city, after they launched a full-fledged attack there, the official added.

Shelling by Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers on Monday, leading to concerns over an escalation of violence in the country's nearly nine-year war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.