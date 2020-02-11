Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq commemorates top commander killed in US strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:17 IST
Iraq commemorates top commander killed in US strike
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iraqi officials on Tuesday commemorated Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the senior commander killed in last month's US drone strike that targeted powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Muhandis was the deputy head of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a loose network of paramilitary groups formed in 2014 to fight jihadists that have since been absorbed into the Iraqi state.

He, Soleimani and eight others were killed in the January 3 US strike outside Baghdad's International Airport that Iraq's government slammed as a violation of its sovereignty. To mark 40 days since their deaths, a tradition in the Middle East, top officials held a memorial service in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone.

Hashed chief Faleh Fayyadh, who also serves as Iraq's national security adviser, attended as did the country's military chief of staff and interior minister. "The great crime committed near Baghdad airport against the commanders of victory (was) a crime against humanity, against Iraq, against our sovereignty and the defense of our children," Fayyadh told those gathered.

"The blood of these martyrs, in my opinion, will re-establish this Hashed ... May we be a thorn in the eye of anyone wishing to deprive Iraq of its sovereignty." Soleimani, as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Qods Force, ran Iran's overseas military operations and was Tehran's point man on Iraqi affairs.

Muhandis was close to Iran and working with his mentor and friend Soleimani to broker deals among Iraq's fractured political elite. The US considered Soleimani a national security threat, and Trump authorized the drone strike on the two-car convoy in which Soleimani was traveling outside of Baghdad airport.

US officials say Muhandis and the others killed had not been specifically targeted. The US strike so outraged Iraq's parliament that it swiftly voted to oust all foreign forces, a longstanding demand of the Hashed and its political arm, Fatah.

However, some 5,200 American troops are still based in Iraq, leading the international coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group. Muhandis's posters were hung up in areas across Baghdad.

But while the country's top military brass praised him as a capable commander on Tuesday, there were no threats of retaliation against the US in their speeches. A day earlier, the hardline Hashed faction Kataeb Hezbollah hung effigies of Trump and American soldiers across the Iraqi capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...

'Hanuman Chalisa' helped AAP win Delhi polls: BJP leader

Hanuman Chalisa recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he reci...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to cut forecast oil demand growth by a quarter this year - Rystad Energy

The coronavirus outbreak will cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year compared to earlier forecasts, Norways biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.Oslo-based Rystad now predicts global oil ...

UK sees Malaysia as possible gateway to Asia-Pacific trade

Britain, promoting itself as a willing trade partner for the Asia-Pacific region, is seeking close alignment with Malaysia as its former colony considers ratifying an 11-member Pacific trade pact, the UKs top diplomat said on Tuesday.Pushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020