REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

CHINA-HEALTH-JAPAN/ Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan, with one quarantine officer also infected, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place. CHINA-HEALTH-USA/

U.S. evacuees freed from coronavirus quarantine, officials fear discrimination Nearly 200 people evacuated from the China coronavirus outbreak were released from quarantine in California on Tuesday with officials urging Americans not to shun them, or workers who helped them, after both groups faced discrimination.

BUSINESS CRIME-THERANOS/

U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her company’s blood tests.

SOUTHWEST-SAFETY-EXCLUSIVE/ FAA agrees it must boost safety oversight for Southwest Airlines

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it should have done a better job of ensuring Southwest Airlines Co had certified completion of maintenance on 88 used Boeing 737 jets, as noted in a report by the U.S. Transportation Department’s Inspector General released on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSSIE-SMOLLETT/ Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. USA-DOGSHOW/

Standard poodle crowned top dog in finale of Westminster Kennel Club show NEW YORK (Reuters) - A standard poodle named Siba was crowned “Best in Show” at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States.

SPORTS GOLF-GENESIS-WOODS-WORLDTOUR/

Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ Tsitsipas progresses in Rotterdam, Fognini out

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(2) 6-3 6-1 and reach the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan expected to announce plans for Syria's Idlib Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to his party's lawmakers in parliament and is expected to announce a detailed plan on how Ankara will handle developments in Syria's Idlib, the scene of escalating violence between Turkey and Syrian government forces.

12 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ITALY-SALVINI/TRIAL (PIX) (TV) Italy's Senate to decide whether probe into League leader Salvini should go ahead

Italy's Senate has to approve a court's request to pursue an investigation into far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, in a move that could give rise to a trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants. 12 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-PRISONERS (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE -Imprisoned and detained: remnants of Islamic State in limbo in Syria

Around the northern Syrian city of Qamishli, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. The area around Qamishli is mainly controlled by Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the Islamist militant group. They have since been pushed into a small pocket of northeastern Syria by Turkish-led forces who consider them a security threat. 12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-ASEAN/TRADE (TV) EU seen closing trade door to Cambodia, while opening up for Vietnam

The European Parliament votes on a free trade deal the EU struck with Vietnam, while the European Commission is likely to propose removing trade preferences for Cambodia over human rights abuses 12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BP-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) BP's new chief Bernard Looney sets out vision for company's future in low-carbon world

BP's new Chief Executive Bernarnd Looney sets out his vision for the energy major's future in a low-carbon world in his first big speech. 12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Economic Forecast Breakfast and Annual Meeting of The Main Line Chamber Foundation, in Malvern, Pa. 12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CVS HEALTH-RESULTS/ CVS Health to report fourth quarter results

CVS Health is expected to report higher fourth quarter sales on Wednesday, boosted by its Aetna health insurance unit. Focus will be on the company's full-year forecast as CVS exits a difficult year for pharmacies, and investors will also look for progress in the roll-out of the company's health hubs, where it offers expanded health services. 12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (TV) Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economy to Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington. 12 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PES-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING PES bankruptcy sale hearing looms, with many objectors

A final hearing is scheduled for Wednesday the expected sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to a real estate development group, which has attracted some opposition from former workers and outside groups who seek to keep it as a refinery. 12 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RBNZ New Zealand's c.bank governor to address parliamentary committee on monetary policy

New Zealand's central bank governor Adrian Orr address lawmakers in parliament a day after the monetary policy decision. 13 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

DBS-RESULTS/ DBS,Singapore's biggest bank, reports Q4 results

Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings, reports fourth-quarter results. 13 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

Highlights of the Harvey Weinstein rape trial A multimedia presentation of the Weinstein rape trial with court sketches and text.

12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/FRANCE-SKIING (PIX) (TV) Climate change? A small French ski resort closes early.

No more snow. It's that simple for this small ski resort in the French side of the Pyrenees which announced it had to close its slopes a few days before the winter school holidays. The Mourtis announced on its Facebook page it would close "until further notice". The impact on the local economy is real. No more snow, no more visitors for a village cantered around ski holidays. Rising temperatures due to global warming have had a real impact on ski resorts and snowfall in the past decades and France has experienced record temperatures in the past two winter months. 12 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

LATVIA-MOLDOVA/ Moldovan foreign minister Aureliu Ciocoi to visit Latvia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi visits Latvia and meets with the Foreign Minister of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss the bilateral relations between both the countries, Moldova’s cooperation with the European Union and the current developments concerning the Eastern Partnership. 12 Feb 08:05 ET / 13:05 GMT

USA-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV) Pompeo meets with Saudi foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at State Department. 12 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.