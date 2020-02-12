Left Menu
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save wife in UAE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:28 IST
A 32-year-old Indian man is fighting for his life after sustaining 90 per cent burn injuries while trying to save his wife from a fire at their home in the UAE, according to a media report. Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, is in a very critical condition and has sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, his close relative was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

"Doctors said his condition is very critical. We are all praying for him," said July, Anil's relative who is in the hospital. However, the condition of his wife is stable.

"She is doing okay. She has only 10 per cent burns and is recovering," the relative said. The incident happened on Monday when Anil was trying to save his wife Neenu from the fire that was caused by a short circuit from the electric box placed in the corridor of their apartment in Umm Al Quwain city in the UAE, the report said.

The couple, who has a four-year-old son, was rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm al Quwain and was later shifted to Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for critical care, Sojan Thomas, vicar of St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Ras Al Khaimah, told the daily. "We do not know the exact details. But Neenu first caught fire while she was in the corridor. Anil who was in the bedroom ran to his wife and was trying to save her when the flames spread to him," said the vicar, who knew the couple for more than a year.

