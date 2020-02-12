Left Menu
Indian-origin mother-daughter missing in UK

  • London
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:09 IST
An Indian-origin mother and her daughter are missing from the city of Leicester and the UK Police has issued an appeal to trace them. Leicestershire Police said they are concerned for the welfare of 34-year-old Komal Karaji, who got into a taxi from her home in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to Leicester Railway station.

It is believed she then boarded a train to Birmingham with her seven year-old daughter, Amaya Goraniya. “Officers are concerned for the welfare of a Leicester woman who has been reported missing with her young daughter,” a Leicestershire Police appeal said.

"Komal is Asian, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair which was tied into a bun," the appeal said. According to the police, she was last seen wearing a black waist length raincoat, light blue jeans which had rips in the knees and white trainers.

She was carrying a light yellow beach bag which had pink and blue flowers and a paisley design on it, and a light grey or blue handbag. “Amaya is 3ft 3ins tall, slim, with shoulder length dark hair. She was wearing a pink jacket and white trainers,” the appeal said.

