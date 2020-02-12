Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Europe's 'Big Five' account for 71.8% of January transfer spend - FIFA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:40 IST
Soccer-Europe's 'Big Five' account for 71.8% of January transfer spend - FIFA
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Clubs in Europe's top five member associations -- England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France -- accounted for 71.8% of fees spent globally during the 2020 January transfer window, the world soccer governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. A record 170 countries had the window open last month, with a total of 4,108 international transfers being completed.

Although clubs from the 'Big Five' accounted for only 14.1% of the total number of transfers, the fees that exchanged hands were 71.8% of the global spend. Clubs in England spent $298.2 million in transfers -- the highest in the world -- followed by Germany ($206.1 million) and Italy ($126.7 million). The top-flight leagues were responsible for 93.1% of the spending on international transfers.

Some of the high profile moves included Bruno Fernandes' move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($60.01 million) while Borussia Dortmund signed young striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. In all, the Big Five spent $824.6 million in January -- second only to the 2018 January window when they spent $1.01 billion in total.

"Spending by clubs of the Big Five leagues seems to continue on the general growth path of the past years, playing a central role in the global transfer market," FIFA's chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said in a statement. "It is FIFA's duty to carefully monitor and report on those activities, providing greater transparency to the transfer system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Washington, Feb 12 AFP President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Depar...

Third IRCTC pvt train to run between Varanasi and Indore from Feb 20

The IRCTC is all set to introduce the third private train in the railways network and its first night service Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore route from February 20, the public sector unit PSU said on Wednesday. The other two p...

NRC data offline: Centre assures safety; RTI filed on contract

A day after the NRC authority accepted non-renewal of its contract with Wipro on time as the cause for all data vanishing from official website, an RTI application was filed on Wednesday with the National Informatics Centre, seeking details...

World News Roundup: Turkey will hit Syrian; No coalition without Merkel and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Turkey will hit Syrian government forces anywhere if troops hurt ErdoganPresident Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkeys military would strike Russian-backed Syrian forces by air or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020