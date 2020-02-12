UN identifies 112 firms linked to Israeli settlements
The UN has released a list of 112 companies with activities in Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.
"I am conscious this issue has been and will continue to be, highly contentious," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said, adding "we are satisfied this fact-based report reflects the serious consideration that has been given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate".
