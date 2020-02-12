Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russia accuses Turkey of breaking Syria deals, rejects Erdogan claim

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia accuses Turkey of breaking Syria deals, rejects Erdogan claim
File photo

Russia on Wednesday accused Turkey of flouting agreements it had made with Moscow on Syria and of aggravating the situation in Idlib where Syrian forces have made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent bastion in a nine-year-old war.

That offensive has fuelled violence in Idlib, in northwest Syria and bordering Turkey, forcing thousands of civilians to flee and drawing in the Turkish military which has seen 13 of its soldiers killed by Syrian shelling in the last 10 days. One of the strongest signs yet that Syria is placing relations between Moscow, which backs the Syrian government, and Ankara, which backs Syrian anti-government rebels, under increasing strain, the Kremlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the Russian Defence Ministry all accused Turkey of bad faith.

The Kremlin said Turkey had failed to deliver on a promise to neutralize militants in Idlib, something it called unacceptably, the Foreign Ministry reminded Ankara its forces were in Syria without the blessing of the Syrian government, and the Defence Ministry said Turkish troops were seriously aggravating the situation on the ground in Idlib. The Defence Ministry also flatly rejected an allegation made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who said Russian forces and Iran-backed militias were "constantly attacking the civilian people, carrying out massacres, spilling blood".

'NON-FULFILMENT' "Statements by Turkish representatives about alleged attacks by Russian forces on civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone do not correspond with reality," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The real reason for the crisis in the Idlib de-escalation zone, unfortunately, is the non-fulfillment by our Turkish colleagues of their undertakings to separate moderate opposition militants from terrorists." It said the presence of Turkish troops and armor in Idlib was making the situation there much worse, as was the transport of weapons and ammunition across the Syrian-Turkish border.

Russia took issue with Turkey after Erdogan said his military would strike Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of Idlib. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained committed to a deal on Syria it had struck with Ankara, but that Russia considered militant attacks in Idlib to be unacceptable and in contravention of that same agreement.

Russia, a close ally of the Syrian government, hashed out a deal with Turkey in 2018 to create a de-militarised zone in Idlib, but those agreements and others between the two countries have come under strain amid mounting tensions in the region. "In particular, according to this document (the agreement), the Turkish side undertook to ensure that terrorist groups in Idlib were neutralized," said Peskov.

"We continue to note with regret that these groups are carrying out strikes from Idlib on Syrian forces and also taking aggressive action against our military facilities," Peskov told reporters. "This is unacceptable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp , to fact-check content posted on the social media platform and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Under pressure to remove fa...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020