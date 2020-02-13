Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:40 IST
Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.

Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, may not have reported at least $375 million in foreign money over the last four years, the department said in a statement. "This is about transparency," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in the statement. "If colleges and universities are accepting foreign money and gifts, their students, donors, and taxpayers deserve to know how much and from whom."

Federal law requires most colleges and universities to report gifts from and contracts with foreign sources that are more than $250,000 twice a year. Education department records over the last three decades show U.S. universities and colleges have reported more than $6.6 billion in donations from Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"This sum may be significantly underestimated," the education department said. Yale received a request from the department on Tuesday for records of certain gifts and contracts from foreign sources under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, said university spokeswoman Karen Peart.

"We are reviewing the request and preparing to respond to it," she said. The education department said that it is also concerned that Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, lacked the proper controls over foreign money and may have not fully reported all donations and contracts coming from outside the United States.

Harvard did not respond to a request for comment. The education department did not put a dollar amount of what Harvard potentially did not report.

Two weeks ago, Charles Lieber, the chair of Harvard University's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, and two Chinese nationals who were researchers at Boston University and a Boston hospital were charged by the U.S. Justice Department with lying about their purported links to the Chinese government. Lieber said that Harvard lacked adequate institutional controls for effective oversight and tracking of very large donations, according to the education department.

In a report about China's impact on U.S. education, a Senate committee on investigations described foreign spending on U.S. schools as "a black hole" because colleges and universities routinely fail to comply with the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Burnley's Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Burnley central defender Ben Gibson is training with his former club Middlesbrough after telling the Premier League club he wants to leave. Gibson joined the Clarets from Championship second tier Middlesbrough for a reported 15 million-poun...

Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido accuses govt of detaining uncle

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday called President Nicolas Maduro cowardly for allegedly detaining his uncle, who has been reported missing since they arrived at Caracas main airport on Tuesday. Juan Jose Marquez, who wa...

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryants death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains ...

UPDATE 5-Organisers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been canceled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday. With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020