REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in the death toll on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, and Beijing sacked two local leaders after criticism of their handling of the crisis.

CHINA-HEALTH-CAMBODIA-CRUISESHIP/ Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (Reuters) - A cruise ship which spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday to the relief of passengers and the praise of global health officials. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA/ Some U.S. states launch coronavirus testing while faulty test kits delay others

Several U.S. states said new coronavirus test kits did not work, while others said they were reliable as the United States tried to speed up testing for virus cases, which rose to 14 on Wednesday. USA-EDUCATION-FOREIGN-MONEY

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.

BUSINESS TESLA-RECALL/

Tesla recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs because of a potential issue that can lead to a loss of power steering assist that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash.

CHINA-HEALTH-MOBILEWORLD/ Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called off over coronavirus fears

BARCELONA/BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) - The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was canceled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-SOUTHKOREA-INEQUALITY/ Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

SEOUL (Reuters) - From the houses to the noodles, South Korea’s Oscar winning movie “Parasite” tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of Seoul. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-HIGHLIGHTS/

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer’s rape trial in New York on Tuesday.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-BRYANT-FUNERAL/

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ Medvedev crashes out in Rotterdam, Monfils eases through

Top seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday, losing to 104th-ranked Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who marched into the last 16 with a 6-4 6-3 victory. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NESTLE-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Nestle 2019 results to show if CEO can deliver on mid-term guidance The Swiss food giant is expected to post an acceleration in organic sales growth to around 3.6% for 2019, making it challenging to achieve the target of "mid-single digit" organic growth this year that Chief Executive Mark Schneider had set in 2017.

13 Feb 01:15 ET / 06:15 GMT CLARIANT-RESULTS/

Clariant release full-year results for 2019 amid search for CEO Clariant, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker, is recovering from a year of tumult after its CEO departed and it abandoned a planned joint venture with its largest investor, Saudi Arabia's SABIC.

13 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-TRADE/EU

Mad cow fright keeps EU cautious on food rules Explanation of why the EU maintains food standards different from those of the United States and how difficult that makes sealing a trade deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump says Brussels must agree or otherwise face car tariffs

13 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays publishes full-year results for 2019 British bank Barclays reports its 2019 earnings, with investors hoping for a bumper trading performance in line with U.S. rivals and improved returns in its other businesses

13 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SOMALIA-MEDIA/ (PIX)

Amnesty International warns of media harassment in Somalia ahead of election Amnesty International has warned that the Somalia government's crackdown on media freedom threatens democracy ahead of an election. The government has detained a record number of journalists in recent months.

13 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/SHELTON

On the QT: Does Fed nominee Judy Shelton have a balance sheet problem? Does Judy Shelton have a "QT" problem? That could be a top question facing the Federal Reserve Board nominee when she appears at a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. Shelton has been a critic of many U.S. central bank policies and operations, including a $4.2 trillion stockpile of assets she and other conservative economists view with scorn. Thing is, President Donald Trump, who nominated her, is just fine with the Fed's bond hoard and the tailwind some believe it has given to the stock market, a favorite presidential bragging point. Trump griped loudly last year as the Fed winnowed down its portfolio in a process dubbed "quantitative tightening," or QT for short.

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT COLUMN-MILLER/ELDERLY (PIX)

The truth about 'greedy' seniors and the 'war' between generations Former U.S. senator Alan Simpson summarized the argument well: seniors fighting Social Security benefit cuts were nothing more than "greedy geezers" stealing from young people "who are going to get gutted." The Wyoming Republican's memorable phrase from 2012 is a good example of the colorful language of so-called intergenerational warfare - pitting generations against one another with zero-sum-game economic arguments. That kind of rhetoric might be useful for some politicians, but it is economic nonsense.

13 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ERICSSON

Ericsson pre-MWC briefing Mobile equipment Ericsson updates on its technology and 5G services ahead of the MWC conference. The company was one of the first to pull out of the Barcelona event, which is now in doubt given a number of companies that followed Ericsson's lead.

13 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ALIBABA-RESULTS/

Alibaba reports third-quarter results Alibaba is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue as its e-commerce segment benefits from the holiday quarter. Investors will be looking at any new commentary on its business being affected by coronavirus.

13 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Bombardier reports quarterly earnings amid restructuring plans Bombardier Inc warned in January that the Canadian plane-and-train-maker would miss on its quarterly earnings, after higher rail costs eroded margins. Investors will be looking for details on the company's plans to sell further assets.

13 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/NOMINEES

Federal Reserve Board nominees appear before Senate confirmation hearing Two of President Donald Trump's nominees to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors, including one seen as a devoted advocate of the president's wishes regarding monetary policy, appear before the Senate Banking Committee for their confirmation hearing.

13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT IMF-ECONOMY/

IMF spokesman holds regular briefing IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular news conference, with questions likely to focus on impact of coronavirus on global economy, Argentina and unrest in Lebanon.

13 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before Asian-American forum Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks before the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Forum, in Grapevine, Texas.

13 Feb 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT BRAZIL-AGRICULTURE/

Brazil soy, cotton and coffee exporters give 2020 crop year forecast Brazil's soy exporters association ANEC, cotton exporters association ANEA and coffee coop Cooxupe will events offering their forecasts for the 2019/2020 crop year. Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias is also expected to participate in a panel on the impacts of the China-US trade war resolution on Brazilian agriculture.

13 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the New York City Region CEO Visit organized by the New York Bankers Association, in New York.

13 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) Ethiopian parliament to vote on controversial anti-hate speech law

Ethiopia’s parliament is expected to vote on Thursday on a law the government says will curb the spread of hate speech and fake news ahead of elections due in August. The United Nations and rights groups have urged authorities to reconsider the draft bill, arguing it will stifle free speech. 13 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/ Ireland's Fianna Fail meets to discuss possible Sinn Fein talks

Ireland's Fianna Fail, which marginally won the most seats at inconclusive Irish elections, will meet for the first time and likely discuss whether or not to open talks with Sinn Fein over whether they could form a government together. The centre-right party insisted it would not do so during the campaign, although its leader declined to repeat earlier outright refusals, opening up public divisions among his lawmakers. 13 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-ARMENIA/ (PIX) (TV) Germany’s Merkel, Armenian Premier Pashinyan speak to reporters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery. 13 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-SENATE/HEARING Senate Banking Committee holds hearing with Federal Reserve Board nominees

Senate Banking Committee holds hearing on the nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to be members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in Washington. 13 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) South Africa's president delivers state of the nation address

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address, setting out key policy objectives for the year. The state of the economy and struggling state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom are expected to be the main focus. 13 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/EU (TV)

EU health ministers hold extraordinary meeting to coordinate measures on coronavirus outbreak European Union health ministers meet to discuss common measures to prevent the spreading to the EU of the coronavirus outbreak.

13 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALI-AGRICULTURE (PIX) (TV)

Malian architect fights climate change with digital greenhouse Agriculture in Mali has taken a big hit from rising temperatures. But architect Amadou Sidibe says he has found a way to the tame the harsh semi-desert climate using automated greenhouses to help communities grow produce year-round. Now, companies are asking him to build them elsewhere in West Africa.

13 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Weinstein's defense expected to make its final case to jury in rape trial

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein is expected on Thursday to urge a Manhattan jury to acquit the former Hollywood producer of sexual assault, as the weeks-long trial against Weinstein comes to a close. 13 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

