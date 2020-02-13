Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group of Kashmiri Pandits in US hails PM Modi's remarks on community in Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:22 IST
Group of Kashmiri Pandits in US hails PM Modi's remarks on community in Parliament

A group of Kashmiri Pandits in the US has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Parliament that Kashmir's identity was buried when the exodus of the community began in 1990, saying this recognition is a step towards their rehabilitation and justice. The Global Kashmiri Pandits Diaspora hailed Prime Minister Modi for his "historic statement" where he spoke about the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave the valley due to militancy.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown jewel of India, Modi, while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on February 6, said that on the dark night of January 19, 1990, Kashmir's identity had been buried. The diaspora group said that January 19 is marked by the Kashmiri Pandits worldwide as the 'exodus day' when the entire population of the community was forced to flee, almost overnight, their homeland of generations following a "targeted campaign of murders, rapes, destruction of properties and ethnic extermination".

"Recognition of the exodus day in the Indian Parliament is seen by the community as a step towards restoration of justice and rehabilitation that has been the community's demand for over three decades now," the group said in a statement. Modi had also said that no one can side with the statements of three detained chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who had said that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 will separate Kashmir from India.

The prime minister said statements made by former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 are not acceptable. "Who made Kashmir only about land grabbing? Who made Kashmir's identity only about bombs and guns? Can anyone forget that dark night of January? In reality, Kashmiri identity is closely linked with harmony," Modi had said in the Lok Sabha.

The diaspora organisation said that there is "overriding evidence that over the last 30 years the property rights of lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits have been systematically eroded, leading to a genocide and loss to the tune of 35 billion dollars. Land, houses, temples and shrines belonging to the minority Kashmiri Pandit (Hindu) community have been illegally taken over". The group's members had met Prime Minister Modi in Houston in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Euro/swiss franc hits lowest since Aug 2015 on safe-haven bids

The euro hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc since August 2015 on Thursday as investors sought safe havens after Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases.The e...

Foreign envoys' delegation reached Jammu

The second batch of 25 foreign envoys on Thursday reached Jammu where they will meet GC Murmu, the Lieutenant Governor of the newly-formed Union Territory. The foreign envoys, including those of Germany, France and Mexico, are on a two-day ...

China demotes top official in charge of Hong Kong

Beijing, Feb 13 AFP China has demoted the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the State Council said Thursday, following months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city. The shuffling of officials at Chinas top ...

Pacers top Giannis-less Bucks, end six-game skid

T.J. Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped a season-high, six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Warren shot 16 of 19 from the field for the Pacers, who exploited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020