Euro/swiss franc hits lowest since Aug 2015 on safe-haven bids

The euro hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc since August 2015 on Thursday as investors sought safe havens after China's Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases.

The euro briefly fell to 1.0622 franc, below its 2016 trough of 1.0623, and last stood at to as low as 1.06235.

